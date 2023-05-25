PSX Witnesses Negative Trend

Rupee strengthened against the dollar in currency market

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a negative change of 0.21% on the fourth day of the business week.

On the fourth day of the business week, there was a bearish trend in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, however, the value of the rupee improved in the currency market, while a significant decrease in the rate of gold was also seen in the foreign exchange market.

Pakistan's stock market remained under pressure and the PSX-100 Index closed down 87 points at 41,029. On Thursday, there was a negative change of 0.21%. The business started with a negative trend, the market continued to fall for most of the day but the losses were pared down in the last hour.

Automobile, chemical and banking sectors closed with losses. The day ended on a mixed note with oil and cement replacing oil and cement in the stock market.

A report by Arif Habib Ltd said that a mixed session was recorded in the stock exchange market.

The volume of the All Share Index rose to 125.3 million from 105.6 million on Wednesday while the value of traded shares rose to 4.1 billion from 2.6 billion in the previous session.

During the first two days of the business week, a severe bearish trend was seen in the Pakistan stock market, however, only 18 points were recorded in the 100-Index last day.

On Thursday, the shares of 324 companies were traded in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, in which the share price of 110 companies increased while the prices of 184 companies decreased. The share prices of 25 companies remained stable.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the currency market. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the interbank dollar decreased by one rupee 39 paise to 285 rupees 74 paise.

On Thursday, the price of gold also recorded a decrease in Sarafa Bazar. According to Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1800 to Rs236000.

In Sarafa Bazar, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 1543 to Rs 220332.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world exchange market decreased by 21 dollars to 1961 dollars per ounce.