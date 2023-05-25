Joe Jonas Speaks On His Brief Romance With Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are "cool" with one another.

During a 2019 appearance on, Taylor affirmed that there was no animosity between them.

Taylor had said that her song Forever and Always was about Joe.

Following the termination of their brief relationship, Joe Jonas declared that he and Taylor Swift are 'cool' with one another. Joe and his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas discussed the Anti-Hero hitmaker's fan base while appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert program.

'I hope to think they like me,' Joe said of Swift’s very passionate fan following after Dax noted her fans had overtaken the comments section of a interview he did with her another ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

'No one (expletive) with the Swifties, you know,' Nick commented before Joe continued, 'Our fanbase is -- we get it.'

'We understand the passion you have behind your artist,” he added, before saying, 'I'm cool with Taylor. We're cool.”

To this, Dax said, 'And the fans never got mad at you,' with Joe confirming 'Oh, yeah. Yeah. But it's been many, many years removed.'

During a 2019 appearance on the Show, Taylor previously affirmed that there was no animosity between her and Joe.

Replying to a question by Ellen about the most rebellious thing she ever did, Taylor said, 'Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much.'

'I was 18, yeah,' she added referring to her another appearance on Ellen’s show back in 2008. 'We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.'

Taylor had said during the said interview that her song Forever and Always was about Joe, saying, 'There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch.”

'...We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me,' she added.

'...When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she said.

Later, Joe discussed Taylor’s apology during an interview on the Lorraine show, saying, 'It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on.”

“I'm sure Taylor's moved on,” he said. “It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young.'