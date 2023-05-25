Beyoncé Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tina Turner

Beyoncé paid tribute to Tina Turner.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, passed away at age 83 after a protracted illness, and Beyoncé paid her a poignant tribute. The Crazy in Love hitmaker honored Turner by posting a photo from her memorable duet with her at the 50th GRAMMY Awards on her website and social media.

'My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way,' the superstar penned.

'You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain,” she added.

Beyoncé ended her letter by thanking the late artist for opening doors for others and adding, 'Thank you for all you have done.' In a formal statement, a spokesperson for the iconic artist broke the tragic news of the singer's passing.

Tina Turner, known as the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll,' passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 in Kusnacht, Switzerland, close to Zurich, according to a statement from her representative. 'With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,' the statement continued.

