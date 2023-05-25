Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Son's Name

Khloe Kardashian's son is called Tatum.

She and her partner had a baby boy through surrogacy.

Khloe revealed that she found the surrogacy process to be very challenging.

Khloe Kardashian's son is called Tatum.

3 Khloe revealed that she found the surrogacy process to be very challenging. 3 Khloe Kardashian's son is called Tatum. 3 She and her partner had a baby boy through surrogacy.

A famous 38-year-old celebrity and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, had a baby boy through a surrogate mother 10 months ago.

On the latest episode of their reality TV show 'The Kardashians', which aired on Thursday (25.05.23), the founder of Good American, who also has a five-year-old daughter named True with the basketball player, finally revealed the name of their new baby.

She said in a confessional: 'His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True... Naming a human is really hard.'

In another part of the episode, Khloe revealed that she found the surrogacy process to be very challenging and it made her feel less emotionally connected to her son compared to her daughter.

Asked by friend Scott Disick if she felt 'less connected' to Tatum, she replied: 'Mmhmm.'

Khloe also talked about how her experience with surrogacy was different from her sister Kim Kardashian. Kim had her two youngest children, Chicago (5 years old) and Psalm (4 years old), through surrogacy with her ex-husband Kanye West.

She said: 'Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.'



