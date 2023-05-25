Kim Kardashian Breaks Down When Kanye West Narrative

Kim Kardashian experienced a breakdown.

Kim Kardashian experienced a breakdown while talking about her ex-husband Kanye West's antics during their highly public divorce.

In the season three opener of The Kardashians, the star of reality television opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about the mental burden she had been carrying since splitting up with the rapper.

The founder of Skims discussed how exhausting it has been to maintain her composure despite Kanye's vicious online attacks and accusations on behalf of their children.

Kim said to Kris on the most recent episode of the show, 'There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows, and interviews.'

'I had an anxiety attack all morning and felt like I was having trouble breathing.' That's how I felt all day, you know when you're just on the point of tears,' she remarked.

The episode was seemingly recorded at the time when Kanye, who now goes by Ye, was ranting about Kris online in 2022 accusing her of making some of her daughters, including Kim, pose forPlayboy.

'Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies,” Kim continued.

'Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again,' she said.

'All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

She continued by expressing how challenging it is for her to publicly display her love for Kanye in front of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, while also expressing the possibility that one day they may learn the truth about their father.

Kim Kardashian also mentioned how Kanye, who calls himself her 'protector,' distributes false information about her and has long accused her of having an affair with Drake.

'I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative. If I say I'm exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am (expletive) exhausted!” she said. “I wanna have a bad day and I can't. I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their (expletive) together.'

'It's just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people,' Kim shared in the confessional.