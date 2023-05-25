Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West Over His Behavior

The highly anticipated season 3 of The Kardashians made its premiere.

The episode shows how this affected Kim emotionally, with her crying and expressing her frustration with Kanye's actions.

In a tearful moment, Kim candidly confesses, 'All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the fuck to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.' She expresses the heartbreaking reality that she has to remain silent to protect her children, stating, 'I have to sit here and not say anything ever, because I know one day, my kids will appreciate that.'

The toll of Kanye's actions is evident as Kim reveals, 'The one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they’ll be my forever protector — is the one that is hurting me the most. I'm fucking exhausted.'

Kanye West wrote a number of Instagram posts that he later deleted, where he aimed at Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The rapper criticized the way Kim raises their children and accused her of playing games. Kim talks about how relentless these attacks were.



