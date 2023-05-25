Rosé From Blackpink Shares Her Must-Have Bag Essentials

Rosé recently showed the five important items she always carries in her bag.

She shared the contents of her Saint Laurent bag as she is global brand ambassador.

Rosé's last essential item is her earphones.

Rosé, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, recently showed the five important items she always carries in her bag. The singer shared the contents of her Saint Laurent bag, as she is a global brand ambassador for the fashion label.

3 Rosé's last essential item is her earphones. 3 Rosé recently showed the five important items she always carries in her bag. 3 She shared the contents of her Saint Laurent bag as she is global brand ambassador.

During a video with Vogue France, Rosé disclosed her first must-have item, which she uses when she knows there will be cameras present: blotting papers with mattifying powder. She mentioned that she carries them to remove excess oil and reduce the shine on her skin.

Rosé's second essential item is safety pins, which she always carries in case she encounters any clothing mishaps, such as purchasing pants that turn out to be too big.

Her third product are pimple patches for which she showed off her adorable pack, saying it made “getting pimples a bit more fun.”

The fourth product is a spice packet which she takes from “extremely spicy ramen noodles” ands adds to any meal that she doesn't find spicy enough.

Rosé's last essential item is her earphones. Despite the growing popularity of wireless headphones, she prefers to use wired ones. The reason is, as she explains: “I’m not very good at charging things.”

To ensure that she never loses pack of her earphones, she keeps them clipped to her purse which she “absolutely must have on [her] bag all of the time.”















