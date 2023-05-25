Sam Smith Ends Manchester Concert After Just 4 Songs

Sam Smith ended their Manchester concert after just four songs on Wednesday night.

The singer of the song 'Unholy' said they had to end the concert at AO Arena early because their voice was not in good condition. They had been sick with a virus a few weeks ago.

However, several fans who were at the concert have said that the singer's voice sounded 'okay'. Another fan mentioned that the singer performed a song in honor of Tina Turner, who had passed away that day, before the show was stopped.

Another wrote: '@samsmith what happened? You were perfectly fine 4 songs in and then you decide to cancel. It’s not good enough. People have spent hundreds on travel/hotels and the tickets and you cancel. There was nothing wrong you sound like you normally do. Why did you cancel?'

In a social media statement, the star explained: 'I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in sound check I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight with a special surprise at the end.

'During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

'I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't.

'I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all.

'I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x.'







