Chinese Hackers Targeting US Critical Infrastructure, Warns Western Intelligence

Chinese hacking group spies on US critical infrastructure, including telecom and transportation.

Guam, a US territory with military bases, also targeted by Chinese hackers.

Significant Chinese cyber-espionage campaign against American critical infrastructure uncovered.

Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft revealed that a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been engaged in spying activities on various US critical infrastructure organizations, including telecommunications and transportation hubs.

The espionage efforts have extended to the US territory of Guam, which hosts strategically significant American military bases. Microsoft warned that addressing and mitigating this attack could pose challenges.

According to analysts, although China and the United States engage in mutual espionage, this recent incident is regarded as one of the most significant Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns targeting American critical infrastructure that has come to light.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, as the scale of the cyber-espionage campaign targeting US critical infrastructure remains uncertain.

The US National Security Agency (NSA) is collaborating with partner countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, along with the FBI, to investigate the breaches.

Concerns have been raised that these hackers could also target Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Microsoft analysts expressed 'moderate confidence' in the capabilities of the Chinese group, named 'Volt Typhoon,' indicating potential disruption of critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia during future crises.

As China escalates pressure on Taiwan, security analysts anticipate potential cyber-attacks on US military networks and other critical infrastructure. The NSA and Western cyber agencies urge critical infrastructure operators to take necessary actions to detect and prevent malicious activity.

The Chinese hacking group has been active since at least 2021, targeting various industries and utilizing built-in network tools to evade detection. Guam, with its US military facilities, holds strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific region.

New Zealand, Australia, and Canada expressed vigilance in identifying any related activity within their own countries. The interconnectedness of Western economies raises concerns about potential impacts on infrastructure.



