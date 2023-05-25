Top China Policy Official For US State Department to Step Down

Rick Waters is about to leave his position.

The department's recently established China House policy division's deputy assistant.

Wendy Sherman announced her retirement on May 12.

At a time when relations between Washington and Beijing are tense, the top person in charge of the State Department's China policy, Rick Waters, is about to leave his position.

3 Wendy Sherman announced her retirement on May 12. 3 Rick Waters is about to leave his position. 3 The department's recently established China House policy division's deputy assistant.

According to a State Department official, Waters, the department's recently established China House policy division's deputy assistant secretary of State for China and Taiwan, would step down from his position on June 23 while continuing to serve in the senior foreign service.

At a staff meeting earlier on Wednesday, Waters indicated his desire to resign, according to people familiar with the situation.

The spokesperson said in a statement, 'We thank him for his two years of skillful service on China and Taiwan issues, to include his standing up the Office of China Coordination and his leadership over the Office of Taiwan Coordination.'

After an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon crossed the country in February, the State Department postponed human rights-related penalties, export limits, and other delicate actions in an effort to minimize harm to the relationship between the United States and China.

According to the report, Waters instructed colleagues through email to put off a few tasks so that the department could concentrate on a 'symmetric and calibrated response' to the balloon.

Many observers claim that because of tensions between the two strategic adversaries over topics like trade and Taiwan, relations between the two largest economies in the world are at their worst point in decades.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said, 'China House is already strengthening the administration’s work to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and out-compete China.'

Kritenbrink said, 'There are few people in the U.S. government who understand the PRC (People's Republic of China) better than Rick Waters, and standing up China House under his leadership will be a lasting legacy. Rick is a strategic thinker who has skillfully advanced U.S. policy on China.'

Since the diplomatic crisis over the balloon's flight past critical U.S. military locations, the administration of President Joe Biden has sought high-level discussions with China in an effort to prevent relations from devolving into confrontation.

After the balloon incident, Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to China that was scheduled for February. However, the White House has stated that it is still working to arrange visits for Blinken, as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Since its debut in December as a reorganization of the department's China desk to strengthen policy, Waters has served as the director of China House, officially known as the Office of China Coordination. For almost two years, he was the deputy assistant secretary.

Some critics of the Biden administration have questioned American outreach to China, claiming that prior engagement failed to persuade China to modify its position on a number of trade, security, and human rights concerns.

In a letter to Blinken dated May 19, Congressman Mike McCaul, the Republican who chairs the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, noted the Reuters report and demanded information about policies regarding China.

McCaul wrote, 'For the U.S. to succeed in its strategic competition with the PRC, it is essential that it be willing to unflinchingly hold the PRC accountable for its aggression and malfeasance, and that it be well-organized and effective in doing so.'

Senior officials with a focus on China have lately undergone other changes within the Biden administration.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who has been largely responsible for the department's strategy toward China, announced her retirement on May 12.

Additionally, Laura Rosenberger, a former top Chinese official on Biden's National Security Council, resigned this year to lead a U.S. government-run organization that oversees unofficial ties with Taiwan, which China claims.







