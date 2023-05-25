Major League Cricket: Jason Roy Leaves ECB Contract For Los Angeles Knight Riders

Jason Roy Leaves ECB Contract For Los Angeles Knight Riders

Roy is under an incremental contract with the ECB until October

The inaugural Major League Cricket set to launch in Texas

Jason Roy is planning to give up his ECB central contract in order to join Major League Cricket in the United States. The Los Angeles Knight Riders have offered him a lucrative two-year deal worth approximately £300,000.

Despite the potential risk of jeopardizing his spot in England's squad for the upcoming World Cup in India, Roy is keen to pursue this opportunity. Currently, Roy is under an incremental contract with the ECB until October, which grants the governing body some control over his commitments.

This decision would make him the first England player to relinquish a central contract in favor of playing for a Twenty20 franchise and pursuing different aspirations.

Jason Roy played a crucial role in England's successful white-ball journey led by Eoin Morgan, culminating in their historic 50-over World Cup victory at Lord's four years ago.

However, he lost his place in the team last summer and was subsequently excluded from the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, which England went on to win.

Following the short-form World Cup, Roy made a comeback to the 50-over team and participated in nine one-day internationals against Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh during the past winter. As a result, he remains a contender for a spot in Matthew Mott's 50-over World Cup squad this autumn.

Over the past few weeks, Roy has been engaged in discussions with the ECB regarding his future, and an announcement is expected soon.

The scheduling conflict between Major League Cricket and the County Championship and T20 Blast poses a challenge, and the ECB is reportedly willing to grant Roy the necessary No Objection Certificate to play in the United States only if they cancel his incremental deal.

Although Roy still aspires to represent England, the security offered by the two-year contract from the LA Knight Riders holds significant appeal and factors into his decision-making process.

News initially surfaced about the interest of American cricket in signing Jason Roy, making him the first English player to join the new league. This league has already attracted other overseas stars like Aaron Finch, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje.

The ECB has assured Roy that his decision will not impact Matthew Mott's selection plans or the upcoming round of central contracts, typically awarded in October. As the Ashes series begins next month, England has no white-ball matches until the series against New Zealand and Ireland in August and September. By that time, Roy will be back in the country as he is also contracted to play for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred tournament.

Roy's willingness to forgo an ECB deal highlights the growing threat to international cricket posed by the rise of T20 franchise leagues, fueled by the immense growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recently, it was revealed that the Mumbai Indians are preparing to offer Jofra Archer a 12-month contract that would take priority over his ECB deal. Roy's move aligns with this trend, as the LA Knight Riders are owned by his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The inaugural Major League Cricket, set to launch in Texas this summer, poses a particular challenge to English cricket due to scheduling conflicts. A recent report revealed that the competition will expand into August next year, resulting in a clash with The Hundred.

Four out of the six franchises in cities like Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas, and Washington are owned by IPL teams. They are offering salaries of up to £300,000, compared to the top rate of £125,000 in The Hundred.