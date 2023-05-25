Pakistan Shaheens Post Imposing 315-run Target Against Zimbabwe Select

Imran made 64 runs off 65 balls

Brandon Mavuta of Zimbabwe Select took two wickets

In the fifth one-day match of the series in Harare, Pakistan Shaheens have given Zimbabwe Select a target of 315 runs. The Pakistani team scored 314-6 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to impressive performances from Imran Butt, Haseebullah Khan, and Omair Bin Yousuf, all of whom scored half-centuries.

The opening pair of Imran and Haseebullah laid a strong foundation for Pakistan by adding 139 runs for the first wicket. Imran made 64 runs off 65 balls, while Haseebullah contributed 62 runs off 77 balls.

Once again, Omair Bin Yousuf, who had scored a century in the previous game, emerged as the top scorer for Pakistan. He remained unbeaten on 89 runs off 87 balls in the fifth match.

His excellent innings included seven fours and a six. Brandon Mavuta of Zimbabwe Select took two wickets, giving away 39 runs in eight overs. With a 3-1 lead in the six-match series, Zimbabwe Select is just one win away from securing the trophy.

The final match of the series is scheduled to take place on May 27 at the same venue.



Squads

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain), Hussain Talat, Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Saim Ayub (Karachi) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana).

Zimbabwe A: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza (c), Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams