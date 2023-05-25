PCB XI Set To Clash With Lahore Qalandars In T10 Thriller At Narowal Sports Complex

Lahore Qalandars squad will include notable players

Narowal Sports City encompasses 14 stadiums and gymnasiums

Lahore Qalandars, the reigning champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), are set to take on a PCB XI in a special T10 exhibition match. The match will mark the soft opening of the Narowal Sports Complex, a state-of-the-art facility.

The Lahore Qalandars squad will include notable players such as Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Mirza Tahir Baig, as well as participants from their Players Development Programme.

3 Narowal Sports City encompasses 14 stadiums and gymnasiums 3 PCB XI Set To Clash With Lahore Qalandars In T10 Thriller At Narowal Sports Complex 3 Lahore Qalandars squad will include notable players

The PCB XI, on the other hand, will feature cricketers like Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, and Usman Qadir. In addition to professional players, local and U19 talents will also have a chance to showcase their skills in the match. The event promises to be an exciting spectacle for cricket fans.

Last week, a meeting led by Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, resulted in the decision to arrange the T10 match.

“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country to sharpen their skills. The complex provides the best setting and hopefully would help in grooming future generations in a big way. Youth of the country has huge potential to transform the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal while chairing the meeting.

In a recent decision, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will launch an advertisement campaign for the T10 match one week prior to the event. The authorities are making arrangements to ensure the comfort of both spectators and players. A significant turnout of spectators is anticipated, eager to witness the participation of renowned national and international cricketers.

During the inauguration ceremony of the advanced Narowal Sports Complex, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to be the esteemed guest. The complex is equipped with top-notch facilities, meeting international standards to enhance athletes' training experiences.

The comprehensive Narowal Sports City encompasses 14 stadiums and gymnasiums, catering to various sports such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, swimming pools, and more.

Previously, allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Narowal Sports Complex were investigated by both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the previous PTI government. However, with the change in government, the project has received clearance and is now progressing towards completion.