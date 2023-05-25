Twitter Reacts To Babar Azam Taking His Bike For A Spin

Play

Fans were left in awe when Pakistan captain Babar Azam posted a video of himself riding a hefty bike around the streets of Lahore.

'Ready, set, GO!' was Azam's caption on the video he shared on Twitter.

One can easily claim that the video is becoming viral after receiving more than 2000 retweets and hundreds of comments. This has attracted viewers from all around the nation.

Twitter users evidently felt compelled to weigh in as soon as they saw their favourite batsman riding a motorbike.

While some people praised his abilities and expressed their admiration, others expressed safety concerns.

Here is how people are responding on Twitter:

On Tuesday, Colombo Strikers, an LPL team, signed Babar to participate in this year's event.

Before the auction on June 11, Baabr was one of the direct signers for the occasion.

Play for the fourth LPL season will take place from July 31 to August 22. Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy are most likely the three locations where the five-team competition will take place.

One of Pakistan's most successful captains, the in-form Babar, will continue to lead the team until the October 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India.

According to reliable sources, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet made an official announcement, it has been revealed that the Board's decision-makers, including Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid, and Director Coaching Mickey Arthur, have reached a unanimous decision to entrust Babar with the captaincy of the team until the 2023 World Cup.

In addition to leading the team in the upcoming World Cup, Babar will also assume the captaincy role for all upcoming series and events leading up to this major tournament. These include the forthcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and the Asia Cup, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan in September.



