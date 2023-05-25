ECP Is Inactive And Accepts What Govt Says, Remarks CJP

CJP remarks ECP takes a new position at every turn

ECP criticised for demanding 450000 personnel for poll security

SC Judges question how May 9 can hinder the elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial has remarked in the Punjab Election review petition that the Election Commission is inactive and it accepts what the federation orders.

“How can you remain silent on the delay in elections? A new position is being adopted at every turn. How is the May 9 incident an obstacle to the way of elections?” questioned the CJP.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review plea against the decision of the Punjab elections case.

The Election Commission Lawyer Sajeel Swati argued that the rules of the Supreme Court cannot reduce the constitutional powers of the ECP.

The Full Court has repeatedly said that the scope is not limited in review cases, he maintained.

A review petition is a continuation of the main case and by following one article of the constitution, another cannot be violated, he argued.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the extension of caretaker government is against the constitution, on which the lawyer argued that extension of caretaker government is against the constitution but a caretaker government is necessary for elections.

The ECP counsel said that the date of October 8 was given according to these facts.

The Chief Justice remarked that the Election Commission did not inform the President and the Governor about the facts.

“How can the Leader of the House be prevented from dissolving the Assembly?” the justice Ahsan said, observing elections were linked to funding and security. Yesterday, the government approved twenty billion rupees for the members of the assembly whereas twenty one billion rupees were needed for the election.

The Election Commission itself is inactive and there is a need to increase capacity. The ECP demanded 450000 personnel for security while that is the total number of operational army. The ECP should have thought while demanding. The Election Commission accepts what the government says. The elections were to be held on April 14.

During the hearing, Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the Election Commission takes a new position at every turn.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the case till May 29.