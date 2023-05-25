Three Persons Killed, Six Injured In Harnai’s Explosions

Mine explosion occurred while vehicle was passing by

HARNAI: Three people were killed and six others injured in two remote-controlled landmine and remote-controlled explosions in Zardalo area, Harnai on Thursday.

Police said that the mine explosion occurred while the vehicle was passing by and after the landmine blast, remote control bomb exploded when people gathered there.

The deceased and injured were shifted to the Rural Health Center.

Meanwhile, the nation, on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan that was observed on Thursday, paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.

Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone.

The ISPR said Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may.