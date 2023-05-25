Bilawal Bhutto Calls On Air Chief Marshal

Matters pertaining to regional security situation were discussed.

Air Chief briefed visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects.

The Foreign Minister lauded matchless professionalism of PAF.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

3 The Foreign Minister lauded matchless professionalism of PAF. 3 Matters pertaining to regional security situation were discussed. 3 Air Chief briefed visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects.

Matters pertaining to evolving geo-strategic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by Pakistan Air Force with special focus on the modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.

Chief of the Air Staff also briefed the Foreign Minister about his vision of PAF's National Aerospace Science and Technology Park project and highlighted that the mega project is aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber & computing to accrue maximum social, economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country. Paying rich tribute to the PAF Shuhada, the Foreign Minister said, 'the nation is grateful to all martyrs of Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly in order to foil the nefarious ambitions of our enemy.'

He also admired the PAF leadership for the revamping of training in order to produce a well-equipped and skillful workforce, to cope up with the evolving dynamics of aviation industry and the challenges faced by national security.