Nation Will Not Forgive Those Involved In Desecrating Memorials Of Martyrs: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said the nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs and harming their dignity, making it clear that such acts will never be tolerated.

According to the media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), he said this while addressing police officers, jawans and relatives of the martyrs of police during his visit to Police Lines Islamabad on Thursday in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

The army chief said what happened on May 9 was extremely regrettable and condemnable.

“Pakistan Army, police, and law enforcement agencies are symbols of the state and a defence line that does not hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for the dignity of the country and nation,” he maintained.

Syed Asim Munir conveyed to the families of the martyrs that on this day, the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stood and would continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, on arrival, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the Army Chief at the Police Lines.