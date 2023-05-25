Europe Faces Opposition As It Works To Complete Its Green Laws

The European Commission is trying to maintain its vision for Europe's transition.

The European Commission is trying to maintain its vision for Europe's transition to a green economy in the face of growing political opposition to new EU legislation protecting the environment.

The European Union is rushing to complete legislation that contains two historic nature laws, including enforceable targets for nations to rehabilitate damaged natural habitats and a goal to cut chemical pesticide usage in half by 2030, ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June of next year.

Over the past two years, the EU has approved a lot of environmental legislation, but some politicians and member states no longer seem eager to pass any more, and farming groups argue that any future change must be contingent on more financial support.

The nature measures were put forth by Brussels in June. Recent weeks have seen a rise in opposition as parliament and EU nations gear up for the contract negotiations. The European People's Party, the largest faction in the European Parliament, has demanded that the nature law be repealed since it will harm farmers.

EPP lawmaker Peter Liese said, 'It's just too much. People are frustrated with new rules every year,'

The Commission's plan offers nations the freedom to choose how and where to stop the loss of biodiversity. However, Liese claimed that flexibility makes it impossible for farmers to plan.

Liese said, 'No farmer can predict what's happening on his land, what kind of rules he has to follow, in the next years.'

There has also been opposition to other green EU plans. Additionally, unfinished laws are accumulating as elections draw near. Under the new, more diverse EU Parliament, their future would be uncertain.

This month, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed putting off the adoption of new environmental regulations in Europe to give businesses time to adapt to recently passed legislation.

A law on microplastic pollution was among the environmental recommendations that the Commission postponed last week. A representative for the Commission declined to comment on the cause of the delay.

Meanwhile, EU nations are working to undercut proposed farm pollution controls and energy producer methane emission caps. New car pollution regulations are being opposed by some governments, while the EU's renewable energy goals are in stalemate due to disagreements over whether nuclear energy should be included.



