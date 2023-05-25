"We Need To See More Role Models Like Easah And Otis" Says Jimmy Khan

Easah Suliman has obtained approval from FIFA to change his national eligibility

PFF has confirmed that Khan's documentation

Jimmy Khan, an early diaspora player for Pakistan in 1989, expressed optimism about the positive impact that the inclusion of Otis Khan and Easah Suliman will have on Pakistani football.

As a former footballer from Blackburn Rovers academy, he believes that their presence in the national team will bring a revitalizing and invigorating effect to the sport in Pakistan.

'It was one of the greatest moments of my life [to play for Pakistan] and I know it will mean everything to Otis,” Jimmy said

'We need to see more role models like Easah and Otis and I hope they can use some of their stardust to talk about how proud they are to play for the country.

'There are still major challenges around infrastructure and grassroots football. Seeing Easah and Otis play for Pakistan will give so many kids real hope, especially because they have heard of clubs like Aston Villa [where Suliman turned professional] and Manchester United [where Otis played academy football].

'It will mean a lot to people all across the world, particularly those that are involved in football and have been involved in football, but haven't been afforded the opportunity to develop.'

Easah Suliman, a previous center-back for the England U20 team, has obtained approval from FIFA to change his national eligibility from England to Pakistan. The request was made by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Presently, the 25-year-old is playing for UD Vilafranquense, a club in the second division of the Portuguese football league system, while on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes SC.

In the meantime, Otis Khan, an attacking midfielder, is set to join the Pakistan national men's football team for upcoming international events.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed that Khan's documentation is now fully completed, making him eligible to represent Pakistan.

Having embarked on his football journey at the prestigious Manchester United academy, Otis Khan, now 27 years old, honed his skills there for a decade from 2002 to 2012.

Subsequently, he departed the academy and seized the opportunity to make his professional debut in 2014 when he joined Sheffield United.

Currently, Khan is a member of Grimsby Town, a club he joined in July of the previous year, competing in the third tier of English football.

