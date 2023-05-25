Gold Rates in Droped Despite Amid Global Market Trends in Hyderabad today 25 May 2023

The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.

Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

The gold rates in Hyderabad saw a decrease on 25 May 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by -0.42% to reach PKR. 20,251, according to data shared by the local market associations.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of PKR -850, closing at PKR 202,510.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold per Ounce 24k 714 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 202,510 Gold 24K per Tola 236,937 Gold per Ounce 22k 658 Gold 22K per 10 Grams 186,410 Gold 22K per Tola 218,100

The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to the resulting economic uncertainties. Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.

