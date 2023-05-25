Fatal Shooting And Stabbing Attack Leaves Three Dead In Central Japan

Stabbing and shooting attack in central Japan leaves three dead.

Man in camouflage allegedly stabs a woman and uses a hunting rifle in Nakano, Nagano prefecture.

Two police officers among the victims; suspect barricaded inside a building.

A stabbing and shooting attack in central Japan has resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

The incident occurred in Nakano, Nagano prefecture, where a man dressed in camouflage allegedly stabbed a woman before using a hunting rifle.

Two police officers were among the victims, while another person sustained injuries. The suspected attacker is currently barricaded inside a building, as per Japanese media sources.

Despite the rarity of gun violence in Japan, this incident follows the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July of the previous year.

Police were alerted to the situation after receiving a call at approximately 16:25 local time (07:25 GMT) regarding the man's pursuit and stabbing of a woman.

After allegedly shooting the police officers who responded to the emergency, the suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building suspected to be the residence of the Nakano city assembly speaker.

The death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year, which shocked the nation, highlighted the rarity of political violence and the strict gun control measures in Japan.

Handguns are prohibited, and incidents of gun-related deaths in Japan are significantly lower compared to the United States, with only six reported cases in 2014. Obtaining a firearm in Japan requires passing a rigorous examination and mental health tests, and even then, only shotguns and air rifles are permitted





