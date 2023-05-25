Apple IPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has an an A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64/ 256 GB of built-in storage.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is one of the high-end smartphones in the Prone 11 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with an A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset, which gives it high-end performance.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a 6.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Scratch-resistant glass shields the display screen.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 256 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos at 4K resolution.

Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama. A 3046 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified - dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh Talktime up to 18 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

- Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'