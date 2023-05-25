Apple IPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has an an A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64/ 256 GB of built-in storage.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is one of the high-end smartphones in the Prone 11 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with an A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset, which gives it high-end performance.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a 6.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Scratch-resistant glass shields the display screen.
The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 256 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos at 4K resolution.
Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama. A 3046 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55', PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified - dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 18 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|- Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
