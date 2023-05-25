Vivo V27e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo V27e has a 6.62-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display.
The Vivo V27e is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with a MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo V27e has a 6.62-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.
The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night mode feature included.
Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.
The phone is available in three awesome colors: Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 66 W of fast charging.
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan
The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999.
Vivo V27e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)
