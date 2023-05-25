Vivo V27e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo V27e has a 6.62-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display.

The Vivo V27e is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with a MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V27e has a 6.62-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.

The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night mode feature included.

Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

The phone is available in three awesome colors: Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 66 W of fast charging.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999.

Vivo V27e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)





