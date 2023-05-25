Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Vivo Y20 boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.
The Vivo Y20 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available on the market at reasonable price.
It comes equipped with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, allowing you to store your apps, photos, and videos.
The Vivo Y20 boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, enabling you to capture detailed photos in various scenarios. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for capturing stunning self-portraits.
The device runs on Vivo's custom Funtouch OS based on Android 10, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps.
The Vivo Y20 also features a large 5,000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without the need for frequent charging.
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
Vivo Y20 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Charging 10W
