Xiaomi Civi 3 debuts with Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC and 6.55-inch OLED display

Xiaomi has finally introduced the long-awaited Civi 3 smartphone in China, creating much excitement among tech enthusiasts. This device combines striking visuals with exceptional performance, powered by the state-of-the-art Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor. It is widely acclaimed for its captivating design, making it one of the most visually appealing smartphones available today. Without further ado, let's explore the features of the Xiaomi Civi 3.

Design and display

At the back of the Xiaomi Civi 3, you'll notice a captivating dual-tone design with four attractive color options: rose purple, mint green, adventure gold, and coconut ash. The camera module, located in the top left corner, features all three lenses within it and is surrounded by a matching metal ring that adds a touch of elegance to the device. Just below the camera ring, you'll find the flash module, completing the sleek and polished look of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is designed with seamless edges that seamlessly combine flat and curved contours, providing users with a comfortable and ergonomic grip. Its slim profile is a standout feature, measuring only 7.56mm in thickness and weighing a mere 173 grams.

Featuring a 6.55-inch OLED curved display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz, ensuring smooth and responsive touch interactions. With its DCI-P3 Color Gamut Peak, the display delivers vibrant and accurate colors, while the peak brightness of 1500 nits ensures excellent visibility even under bright lighting conditions.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 offers a range of display features for an enhanced viewing experience. These include flicker-free viewing with 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, precise color representation with a primary color screen, and smooth color gradients with 12-bit panel support. It also has automatic brightness adjustment, a Sunshine screen for improved readability in sunlight, and HDR10+ and Adaptive HDR10+ technologies for enhanced dynamic range. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass for durability against scratches and drops. Additionally, the front panel has a pill-shaped cutout at the top center to accommodate the dual front cameras.

Performance

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, which is an upgraded version of the Dimensity 8200 SoC. It offers faster CPU and GPU clock speeds, along with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands, providing users with enhanced performance and 5G connectivity options.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, which is based on TSMC's N4 node. It features an octa-core processor with a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. The device also includes a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, an IMG BXT 6E Gen 1 ISP, and a MediaTek APU 690 AI engine, providing users with powerful performance and efficient AI capabilities.

Users have the option to choose between two RAM configurations: 12GB LPDDR5 or 16GB LPDDR5X, offering high-speed and smooth multitasking capabilities. The device offers three storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity, providing ample space for storing apps, media, and files. It runs on the Android 13-based MIUI 14, ensuring a feature-rich and user-friendly interface.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 boasts a 4500mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers more than a day's worth of usage on a single charge. It supports fast charging with its USB Type-C interface, which is compatible with BC1.2, PD3.0, and PD2.0 protocols. With 67W fast-second charging, the device can reach a full 100% charge in just 38 minutes, providing quick and efficient charging capabilities. Additionally, Xiaomi has integrated a large 4000 mm2 stainless steel VC liquid cooling system to maintain optimal temperatures during usage.

In terms of connectivity, the Civi 3 supports 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3, with AAC, LDAC, and LHDC codec support. It includes NFC functionality and supports Beidou's GLONASS and AGNSS positioning systems. The phone is equipped with various sensors, including an optical distance sensor, an ambient light sensor for color temperature detection, a rear light sensor, a flicker sensor, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, an electronic compass, a Z-axis linear motor, and an infrared remote control sensor. These sensors enable diverse functionalities and enhance the overall user experience.

Camera

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, designed to deliver impressive photography capabilities. It features a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor with an f/1.77 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, ensuring clear and steady captures. Alongside the primary lens, there is an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, expanding the field of view for wider shots. Additionally, a 2 MP macro lens is included to capture detailed close-up shots. The primary camera supports video recording in 4K at 30 fps, as well as 1080p at 30 fps or 60 fps and 720p at 30 fps.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 features a dual selfie camera setup housed in a pill-shaped cutout on the front. The primary lens is a 32 MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus capability. It is accompanied by a secondary 32 MP camera that serves as an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture. This configuration allows users to capture high-resolution and wide-angle selfies with improved stability. The front camera is also capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 fps, as well as 1080p at 30 fps or 60 fps and 720p at 30 fps.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is available in different models with various RAM and internal storage options. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 2,499 ($353). There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB of internal storage, which is priced at CNY 2,699 ($382). For those who need maximum storage capacity, the top-end model offers 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, priced at CNY 2,999 ($424). Pre-orders for the Xiaomi Civi 3 have already begun in China.