Komal Rizvi Drops Photos & Reels From Honeymoon

Komal Rizvi, a well-known Pakistani actress, singer, and host, is currently enjoying a wonderful life. She recently shared the news of her private wedding with S. Uppal, a business tycoon from Silicon Valley, and has been embracing the joy of married life. To keep her fans updated on her delightful experiences and romantic evenings, the Lahore Se Aagey star posted a series of Instagram photos from her honeymoon in a stunning location.

In a short video clip, Rizvi captioned, 'Take me to the ocean... And let myself be free!' as she gave her followers a glimpse into her hotel room with its breathtaking view. Another picture featured Rizvi and her husband, both beaming with joy and saying, 'Alooohaaaaaaaaaa!'





Through sharing these 'Invaluable moments' from her honeymoon, the actress has set a standard for newlyweds everywhere. In one photo, she posed against the backdrop of a picturesque Hawaiian sunset and beach, playfully stating, 'No. I am not standing in front of a painting, this is just another Hwaain sunset!'

Rizvi's career began with her debut as a singer in the song 'Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji.' She then expanded into the world of dramas with notable works such as 'Hawaain' in 1997, 'Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi,' 'Teesra Peher,' 'Samandar Hai Darmiyan,' and more. Recently, she appeared in 'Tanaa Banaa' and 'Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.'

Beyond her successful entertainment career, Rizvi has also hosted popular shows like 'Karachi Nights With Komal' and 'Mornings With Komal.' Additionally, she is an entrepreneur who has launched her own skincare line called TrulyKomal.