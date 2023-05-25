Producers Edit Scenes To Save Face In Tere Bin Episode 47

Tere Bin, a drama serial, has become a great hit in 2023.

Yumna Zaidi has arrived to save the entire episode.

To save the drama, the team incorporated Yumna Zaidi's voice note in the episode.

Tere Bin, a drama serial, has become a great hit in 2023. The drama is a big success. The serial provides enough strong sequences that are always full of tension and surprises that correctly target and impact viewers' minds. Tere Bin fans were eagerly anticipating episode 47 because of the much-anticipated scene of Meerab and Murtasim's marital consummation. The Tere Bin crew also received a lot of flak for their strong promos that plainly hinted at marital rape.

The team was obliged to modify the sequences in the drama due to the team's rage and agitation. They did, however, eliminate Haya and Meerab's moment in which Haya ordered Meerab to leave the house. They depicted the couple's marriage consummation as mutual. To save the drama, the team incorporated Yumna Zaidi's voice note in the episode. Meerab then departed Murtasim's house.

According to fans, the crew attempted to salvage face by altering the scenes. Fans claimed that while they had preserved Murtasim's character, they had wrecked Meerab's. Fans are claiming that Yumna Zaidi has arrived to save the entire episode. Fans have also stated that they trusted Yumna and Wahaj, who have worked hard to safeguard Meerab and Murtasim's story. 'Tere Bin makers have definitely edited the story/added audio after backlash,' a fan said. There's no way consensual sex can make you regret it, especially because the writer confirmed it just a few days ago.'

3 To save the drama, the team incorporated Yumna Zaidi's voice note in the episode. 3 Tere Bin, a drama serial, has become a great hit in 2023. 3 Yumna Zaidi has arrived to save the entire episode.

Many fans complained about the drama's bad changes, and they attempted to save the sinking ship by adding the actors' voice comments. Many fans remain enraged at the writer and director for recording forced completion scenes for characters such as Murtasim. Some fans believe Yumna and Wahaj had been pranked in this script. We've compiled a few tweets regarding Episode 47 below. Take a look at this:







