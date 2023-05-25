Srha Asghar Voices Her Disappointment With Drama Industry

Srha Asghar is a talented and charismatic Pakistani television actress

Srha Asghar is a talented and charismatic Pakistani television actress, has received widespread acclaim for her performances in various dramas, including the highly acclaimed 'Aakhir Kab Tak.'

Her endearing dimple has further endeared her to audiences. Srha has garnered a significant fan base through her notable roles in popular dramas such as 'Pyar Ke Sadqay,' 'Aakhir Kab Tak,' 'Babban Khala ki Baitiyan,' and 'Bebak.'

Her portrayal in 'Bebak' specifically received high praise from the public. Srha's acting in 'Ek Jhooti Love Story' was also highly appreciated. Despite working alongside esteemed actors in successful projects, Srha has yet to secure leading roles.

Recently, Srha Asghar talked about not getting leading characters. She said, “struggle is still there, I think I am still in struggling phase, at certain point the makers consider you for a character, then they consider you as second lead, after a while, they again offer you average characters, so, I don’t actually understand the pattern of industry. Maybe I am not social. My husband says you are not social. My answer to that is, how can I socialize? I don’t have time for that!”

She also added, “I don’t mind doing character roles but they should be impactful but if you offer just an extremely side character then it’s not so okay, I am interested in OTT platforms, I am looking forward to it”



