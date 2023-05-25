Tabish Hashmi Reveals Funny Story About Ex-Girlfriend

He delighted viewers with an amusing story from his youth.

Tabish Hashmi, currently one of Pakistan's most adored and successful hosts, has carved out a unique position in the industry with his comedy and hosting style. In a sea of celebrity-driven shows, his program Hasna Mana Hai stands out, attracting millions of viewers and significantly boosting his fan base since his television debut.

Initially, Tabish Hashmi pursued a professional career in various firms but eventually decided to fully devote himself to his passion. He is known for being candid about his student days and his experiences growing up in Karachi, which greatly resonates with the younger audience. During his interview, he delighted viewers with an amusing story from his youth.

One particularly funny story he shared revolved around young love and his time at an all-boys school. He went on to recount a hilarious incident involving an ex-girlfriend. Tabish explained that he has always been attracted to intelligent women who can hold engaging conversations, placing less emphasis on physical beauty. In an attempt to impress his girlfriend, who was highly intelligent, he resorted to writing poetry and even passed off song lyrics from a band as his own creation.

Initially, the girl was impressed by his efforts, but their relationship took a turn when she heard the same song on American Idol and discovered that the lyrics were not his original work. This revelation ultimately led to their breakup.