ATC Grants 14-days Remand To Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) Lahore sent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) leader and former health minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid to jail on 14-day remand in the case of arson and vandalism.

The court rejected the request of the police for further physical remand.

Dr. Yasmeen was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore on completion of his three-day physical remand , where she had an informal conversation with the media representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasmeen Rashid said that she will stay with PTI and will not leave the party.

It should be noted that after the violent incidents of May 9, many leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have announced to leave the party.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari and Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chauhan also announced to leave the party, while Aamir Kayani has also said goodbye to the party.