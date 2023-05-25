CJP Constitutes Larger Bench To Hear Petitions Against Audio Leak Commission

A five-member bench will hear case tomorrow.

A constitutional petition has been filed on behalf of PTI.

Federal Govt and Joint Secretary made parties in petition.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial constituted a larger bench on the petitions against the Audio Leak Commission.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear case tomorrow, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Azhar Waheed are included in the bench.

A constitutional petition has been filed on behalf of PTI through advocate Babar Awan against the formation of a judicial commission on audio leaks, in which it has been requested that the notification of the formation of the judicial commission be declared null and void.

Similarly, another petition has been filed against the formation of the Judicial Commission, which has been filed on behalf of the petitioner, lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi. The Government of Pakistan and Joint Secretary Cabinet Division have been made parties in the petition.

It has been requested in the petition that the court declares the notification of formation of the judicial commission as unconstitutional, the fundamental rights of the people are being violated by the judicial commission, the valuable rights of the people, including the petitioner, given in the constitution. Fundamental rights are being violated.