Imran Appeals CJP To Ensure Protection Of Murad Saeed’s Life

Imran tells CJP Murad Saeed has serious threats to his life

Says his safety can only be ensured by honorable CJP

Recalls agencies were there to kill Arshad Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to ensure the protection of life of former federal minister and MNA Murad Saeed.

Imran in a tweet asked the CJP, “Murad Saeed has written this letter to you that there are serious threats to his life.”

He urged that his safety could only be ensured by the honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, recalling that as agencies were there to kill Arshad Sharif.

“I request you to do whatever is in your power to protect his life,” Imran said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Wednesday penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, raising concern over 'bogus cases' and 'life threats' he claims to be facing.

The PTI's official Twitter account has shared the letter Saeed addressed to the CJP requesting him to take notice of the 'bogus cases, frivolous FIRs and life threats' he faces as well as the 'complicity of the government of Pakistan, its instrumentalities and officers' in the matter.

The former minister in his letter maintained that he had reasons to believe his 'fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution' were under threat.

He called into question the 'constitutionality, validity, reasonability and legitimacy of the acts, omission and commissions of the federal government as well as the provincial governments and their functionaries, instrumentalities and officers'. He urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of their actions.

Saeed once again reiterated his concerns about the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif as well.

'Regrettably, his grievances and concerns were not addressed. No one took him and his worries seriously and as a consequence Pakistan lost a patriotic, nationalist and loyal citizen,' the letter stated.

Saeed also apprised CJ Bandial of the series of cases registered against him including the blasphemy case over the harassment of government officials at Masjid Nabvi and others, such as, inciting violence on various occasions, sedition, terrorism, abetting mutiny among others which he maintained were all 'bogus charges'.