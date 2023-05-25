LEAs Suggest Govt To Detain Imran In Zaman Park Residence

Suggestion of Imran's detention made due to public nuisance concerns

Imran Khan to be detained in his Zaman Park residence

Imran not to be permitted to continue political activities, speeches on internet

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies have suggested the government to detain Imran Khan, sources said.

They said that suggestion of Imran's detention was made due to public nuisance concerns.

They said that Imran Khan would be detained in his Zaman Park residence. None would be allowed to meet Imran Khan during his detention.

Imran would not be permitted to continue his political activities and make speeches on internet.

The Zaman Park residence of Imran would be declared a sub-jail after the issuance of detention order.

Earlier on Wednesday, President of Bol News TV Sami Ibrahim was detained by the police in Islamabad on Wednesday.

When senior anchorperson left the BOL TV office and was heading his home, the police arrested him on the way without any reason.

Sami Ibrahim was shifted to unknown place and no information was being provided about his whereabouts and the case for which he has been arrested.







