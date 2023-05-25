language: English
in the news
Malika Bukhari Announces To Leave PTI, Politics

Web Desk 25 May , 2023 08:47 PM

  • Malika Bukhari condemns events happened on May 9
  • Says she is announcing to give all the party's positions
  • Says will give attention to her family and profession

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Malika Bukhari has announced to leave the party and politics.

She made the announcement while addressing a press conference here on Thursday after the release from Adiala Jail in the evening.

She said that she was announcing to give all the party's positions and condemned the events happened on May 9.

She said that she would give attention to her family as she had a 13-year-old son and daughter and an ailing mother, who was a cancer patient.

She further said that she was a professional lawyer and she would focus on her profession in future.

Senior leaders of the PTI including Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Bilal Ghaffar and other leaders across the country left the party and politics.

