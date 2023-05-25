PM Shehbaz Chairs Meeting On Law, Order In KP

PM was briefed about security situation and challenges in province.

Governor apprised prime minister about overall law and order situation.

He said masses of all walks of life were united against miscreant mindset.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting here at the Governor House about the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

3 He said masses of all walks of life were united against miscreant mindset. 3 PM was briefed about security situation and challenges in province. 3 Governor apprised prime minister about overall law and order situation.

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Advisor to the PM Ameer Muqam attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam and Home Secretary Abid Majeed briefed the prime minister about the security situation and the challenges in the province.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Governor House, the prime minister was received by KP Governor Ghulam Ali, CM Azam Khan and Advisor to the PM Ameer Muqam

On other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for his detailed visit to Peshawar on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ .

The governor apprised the prime minister about overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas and financial affairs and others problems.

The governor said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and masses of all walks of life were united against a miscreant mindset. He appealed for funds for local government representatives.

He said May 9 would be remembered as black day in the country's history due to vandalism of a political party and said that people of KP had distanced themselves from the pessimists and miscreants thinking forces.

He said martyrs of security forces were pride of the entire nation.

On the occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and other administrative secretaries were also present.