Police Arrive Pervaiz Elahi House For Arrest

The Anti-Corruption Court rejected interim bail of PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi.

A heavy contingent of police has reached Pervaiz Elahi's residence.

An anti-corruption team is also present along with police.

LAHORE: Police reached residence of former chief minster Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Gulberg Town for his arrest.

3 An anti-corruption team is also present along with police. 3 The Anti-Corruption Court rejected interim bail of PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi. 3 A heavy contingent of police has reached Pervaiz Elahi's residence.

The Anti-Corruption Court rejected the interim bail of PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi.

A heavy contingent of police has reached Pervaiz Elahi's residence in Gulberg after court rejected his interim bail.

An anti-corruption team is also present along with the police.

Zahoor Elahi Road is closed for traffic near Pervaiz Elahi's house. The streets adjacent to Zahoor Elahi Road are also closed.

Spokesperson Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Pervaiz Elahi is not present at home and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's family is in the house.

It should be noted that there is a case of alleged corruption in development projects against former Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier, a case has been registered against former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi for interfering in the government affairs , while a case has also been registered against him for misappropriation of powers and misappropriation of development funds.

The anti-corruption court conducted hearing on PTI president's interim bail, but he did not appear in person. His lawyer submitted the medical report and filed a plea for exemption from attendance.

The public prosecutor said that Pervaiz Elahi's medical report is fake, he has attached OPD slips which are fake.

To which his lawyer said that the medical report is correct.