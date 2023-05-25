Sindh Cabinet Approves Teaching License Policy

Sardar Shah said that there will be teacher licenses for new teachers.

Karachi: The Sindh Cabinet on Thursday approved the Teaching License Policy to enhance professional skills in teachers across the province.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that there will be teacher licenses for the new 700 teacher vacancies.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in which provincial ministers, advisers, special officials, chief secretary Sohail Rajput, chairman P&D Hasan Naqvi, secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, secretary GA Muhammad Ali Khoso, and concerned officers attended.

The School Education Department in the Sindh Cabinet presented the teaching license policy. Education Minister Sardar Shah said that Pakistan ranks 63 out of 64 countries in international mathematics and science studies trends.

Sardar Shah said that the purpose of the teaching license policy is to bring professionalism among teachers. He said countries which have introduced teaching license systems have progressed in education.

The Minister of Education further said that there will be three types of teaching licenses, these types include primary, elementary, and secondary. He said a license will be given to the new teachers after taking the test.

He said that the license will not be a lifetime but will be for five years and will be renewed after five years. There will be a teacher's license for the new 700 teacher posts and they will be recruited in grades BS-16.

Sardar Shah said that the experts of Aga Khan, Durbin, and other institutions will make the policy, under the policy, the teacher should have a teaching license for promotion.

There would be the Sindh Teacher Education Development Authority (STEDA) sub-committee for issuing teaching licenses. The committee would comprise prominent educationists and experts. The licensing system to have an electronic database synchronized with various education databases and NADRA.

The cabinet approved the Teaching Policy and directed the education dept to recruit 700 EST vacant posts of teachers in BS-16.