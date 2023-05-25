This Is Not Dismantling PTI But Our Democracy: Imran Khan

State is trying to dismantle the party including “forced divorces”

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the state was not just dismantling the PTI but our democracy and freedom as well, Bol News reported.

“On the pretext of arson on 9th may (condemned by the entire PTI leadership) the state is trying to dismantle the party including “forced divorces” and trying PTI members in military courts. Those in PDM and the journalist community who are cheerleaders for this yazeediyat should know that this is not dismantling PTI but our democracy i.e. our freedom,” Imran Khan wrote in a long tweet.

However, he said, the attempt to enslave us would fail as we have a politically aware young population who despite media being muzzled gets its information from social media.

The former prime minister said last year on May 25 commenced state’s descent into fascism. While three long marches by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a political alliance of various parties, during the 3.5 years of the PTI government were allowed without any hindrance, the PTI faced the full force of state terror.

“Houses broken in the middle of the night and PTI office bearers and workers kidnapped. And then whoever got to Islamabad faced tear gas, rubber bullets and police brutality. Some of us thought it was one off but that was just the beginning.

“Today, the largest and the only federal party is facing the full fury of state power without any accountability. Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters in jail including senior leadership and some facing custodial torture,” he said.