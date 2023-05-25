Kate Middleton Wows In Pink At The Foundling Museum

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, looked beautiful in a pink outfit as she headed to The Foundling Museum.

Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales, looked beautiful in a pink ensemble as she headed to the Foundling Museum. The 41-year-old chose an elegant three-piece Alexander McQueen suit, complete with white earrings and a matching white belt embellished with pearls.

During her visit, she had the pleasure of meeting individuals who had experienced the foster care system, as well as foster parents and caregivers who were eager to share their stories. It was a heartwarming moment as she connected with these people.

Kate's Early Years project, which focuses on child development and the formative years, has been a long-running initiative.

However, amidst the gathering, a protester made an appearance, holding up a sign that read, 'Monarchy is child abuse.' Despite this interruption, Kate remained composed and seemed more relaxed than ever. She warmly interacted with the museum staff, and to her side stood Professor Green, one of the champions of the Shaping Us initiative.

For her makeup, she opted for a natural look, applying a touch of blush and a subtle eyeliner that enhanced her eyes. Her hair was styled in her signature blowout, which suited the occasion perfectly.

It is worth noting that Kate has worn this particular suit on multiple occasions in the past, including her visit to the Royal Institute last year. It seems to be a favorite outfit choice for her.