Prince William, Kate Responsible For Keeping Royal Family 'relevant'

Prince William and Kate Middleton now have significant duties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are youthful enough to be relatable to the young generation.

"They are in a great position to keep the monarchy extremely relevant," Schiffer said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton now have significant duties as King Charles continues his efforts to streamline the monarchy.

3 "They are in a great position to keep the monarchy extremely relevant," Schiffer said. 3 Prince William and Kate Middleton now have significant duties. 3 The Prince and Princess of Wales are youthful enough to be relatable to the young generation.

According to PR and reputation management specialist Eric Schiffer, the Prince and Princess of Wales are youthful enough to be relatable to the young generation, ensuring that the royal family remains relevant.

Royal observers remarked that a portrait from King Charles' Coronation revealed how only four members of the functioning Royal Family are under the age of 70.

Schiffer responded to concerns that the Firm presents an image that is too old for young people, '“No, because you have William and he is still within that age gap where he can relate to Gen Z and Millennials. And they’re pivoting towards that.”

He continued, “I anticipate that there’ll be an even greater focus by William and Kate to build a greater emotional connection [to younger generations]. Yes, there’s a big burden, but they are also capable people and William benefits from a lot of popularity in Britain.”

William, according to Schiffer, just needs to make sure that it translates to the future generations of Britain and the world and that will come by focusing on issues that matter to young people.”

Over the last decade, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been involved in promoting mental health causes, which is a significant issue affecting the younger population.

Furthermore, the Waleses are active parents, with Kate personally driving her children to and from school. This trait, according to the expert, makes them 'very relatable.'

“They are in a great position to keep the monarchy extremely relevant,” Schiffer said.



