Prince William Scared For Brother Prince Harry's Safety

She went on to say, "That must have struck right at William's heart."

"But I also think the rift is so deep that I doubt they've talked about it."

Following the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York, Prince William is claimed to be 'worried' for his estranged brother Prince Harry's safety.

'It would have been traumatic for Harry,' royal analyst Jennie Bond told, 'but I do think it's ridiculous for him to get involved in a car chase.'

The royal expert continued, “I think William would have had to have a heart of steel not to be worried about his brother. But I also think the rift is so deep that I doubt they've talked about it. You'd kind of hope maybe it be in a text or something but who knows.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's spokeswoman stated last week, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal.”



