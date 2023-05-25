Asia Cup 2023 Fate To Be Decided At IPL Final On May 28

PCB is adamant about hosting the event within Pakistan

Pakistan would host four to six matches of the Asia Cup

According to Indian media reports, the decision regarding the hosting of Asia Cup 2023 may be reached during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 28.

It is important to mention that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send their team to Pakistan for the tournament, emphasizing the need for a neutral venue.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is adamant about hosting the event within Pakistan to bolster their efforts in bringing back international cricket to the country.

'The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In addition, the BCCI is advocating for the entire Asia Cup 2023 tournament to be held in Sri Lanka instead of accepting the PCB's proposed hybrid model.

Earlier reports indicated that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had approved Najam Sethi's hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup.

Following the initial deadlock, Najam Sethi presented a hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which has been accepted in principle without any additional conditions, according to a source within the ACC.

Under this model, Pakistan would host four to six matches of the Asia Cup, while India would play their matches at a neutral venue that also hosts other matches.

Notably, there were no specific conditions imposed regarding Pakistan's participation in the upcoming World Cup in India, as the final decision on that matter still rests with the approval of the Pakistani government.



“The ACC has accepted Najam’s Sethi hybrid model proposal to host the Asia Cup allotted to Pakistan. According to this hybrid model, Pakistan will host four to six matches at the venue (within Pakistan) to be decided later while India will play its matches on a neutral venue,” the source said.

“The ACC is expected to officially announce the decision within the next few weeks. According to Sethi’s model, India’s matches will be played on a neutral venue which will be decided by the ACC member countries with mutual coordination. However, even in deciding on a neutral venue, the financial aspect will be kept at the top.

“Say, India or other ACC member countries want Sri Lanka as a neutral venue, Pakistan as a host country will have the right to get a proper return of Pakistan-India matches (two or three). These must not be less than what India Board has earned by hosting the 2022 Asia Cup matches between the two countries. The amount is estimated as over half a million dollars from the two countries’ matches.

“If the ACC assures that amount, the PCB will have no hesitation even to agree with Sri Lanka as a neutral venue for the rest of the matches.”