French Open: Alcaraz And Djokovic Placed In Same Half Of The Draw

Alcaraz And Djokovic Placed In Same Half Of The Draw

Stefanos Tsitsipas finds himself in the same section

Stan Wawrinka starts his campaign against Albert Ramos-Vinolas

In the French Open men's singles draw, the world's top-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, and the third-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, have been placed in the same half. If things go as per the draw, they could potentially face each other in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz, who has had a successful clay-court season with three clay titles, has Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up from last year, in his quarter of the draw. Alcaraz has previously reached the quarter-finals in the French Open and will begin his campaign against a qualifier.

His path is set to potentially meet 14th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fifth seed, finds himself in the same section of the draw as Felix Auger-Aliassime, and they could potentially meet in the quarter-finals if they advance.

The top quarter of the draw is highly competitive, featuring players like Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti. Shapovalov could potentially face Alcaraz in the third round, while Musetti, who had a challenging match against Djokovic in Paris last year, is in the same section as Norrie.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time champion and aiming for a record 23rd Grand Slam title, will begin his campaign against American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Djokovic is in the same section of the draw as Hubert Hurkacz, and they could potentially meet in the quarter-finals. Seventh seed Andrey Rublev is also a possible quarter-final opponent for Djokovic.

Rublev, who recently won the Monte-Carlo title, will face Laslo Djere in the first round.

In the bottom half of the draw, American Ben Shelton, a rising Next Gen ATP player, is placed in the same section as Andrey Rublev. Despite being relatively new to red clay, the 20-year-old Shelton reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year. He faces a challenging opening match against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The second seed, Daniil Medvedev, holds the anchor position in the bottom half. After securing his first clay-court title in Rome last week, Medvedev climbed to the No. 2 ranking in the ATP standings.

His victory in Rome ensured that Alcaraz and Djokovic would be drawn in the same half of the draw. Medvedev starts his campaign against a qualifier and has the potential to face Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Sinner, the eighth seed, begins his journey against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, while Zverev takes on Lloyd Harris from South Africa.

Casper Ruud, last year's finalist and a clay court specialist with nine of his ten tour-level titles won on clay, is seeded to meet Medvedev in the semi-finals. Ruud commences his campaign against a qualifier and is placed in the same quarter as Holger Rune, whom he defeated in the quarter-finals last year.

Rune, who defeated Ruud on the way to the Rome final, may potentially face ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Tommy Paul, another American player, is also present in that section.

Paul, currently 11th in the ATP Live Race to Turin, reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The first round offers several intriguing matchups, including Madrid finalist Jan-Lennard Struff against 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Jiri Lehecka, and Felix Auger-Aliassime facing Italian Fabio Fognini. Former champion Stan Wawrinka starts his campaign against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, with their previous meeting taking place in Paris back in 2016.