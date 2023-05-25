National Games: Sabir Shah Seizes Judo Gold In Jaw-Dropping 10 Seconds

Sabir Shah Seizes Judo Gold In Jaw-Dropping 10 Seconds

Shah convincingly defeated the highly favored Shan Ali

Perth Grand Prix significantly improved his world rankings

Sabir Shah, a Judoka from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, secured a gold medal in just 10 seconds during his bout in the -90kg category at the ongoing National Games in Quetta.

In the final match, Shah convincingly defeated the highly favored Shan Ali from the Army, earning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its first-ever gold medal in Judo at the National Games.

Prior to the final, Shah had also defeated competitors from Wapda, Balochistan, and the Police in earlier rounds to reach the championship match.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won its second gold medal at the ongoing National Games. Sabir Shah, along with Hamid from the Navy, will also be part of Pakistan's representation in an international Judo event taking place in Russia next month.

On a different note, Shah Hussain, a two-time Olympian judoka, recently announced that he will not be able to participate in the upcoming Asian Games and the 2024 Olympics Qualifiers due to inadequate preparation.

'No, I don't have any plan to either feature in the Asian Games or Olympics Qualifiers,' Shah told ‘The News’ in an informal chat from Quetta where he is representing Army in the judo competitions in the 34th National Games.

'The big issue is that it's too costly to prepare professionally for these events, especially Olympics. I cannot afford to spend from my own pocket at this moment,' Shah said.

Shah holds the distinction of being the only Pakistani judoka to have participated in the Olympics, having qualified through the continental quota system for both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, he did not perform well in either of these Olympic events. Recently, he began competing in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics, participating in consecutive events in Abu Dhabi, Perth, and Baku.

His strong performance at the Perth Grand Prix significantly improved his world rankings, indicating that he had a good chance of qualifying for the Olympics.

Unfortunately, due to financial limitations, the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) was unable to send its top athletes, including Shah, to several qualifying events.

While there is still a possibility for Shah to qualify for the Olympics, he is currently not mentally prepared for the challenging task, citing various reasons.

Shah has now set his sights on the South Asian Games, which are scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan early next year.