Swedish Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Espionage Case Involving Russia

Swedish Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Peyman Kia in Russia espionage case.

Brother, Payam Kia, withdraws appeal out of fear of a higher sentence.

Evidence shows Peyman Kia procured, promoted, and disclosed information to Russia's GRU.

The Supreme Court of Sweden has confirmed the life sentence for Peyman Kia, the older of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers, who were convicted of spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU over a ten-year period.

In one of Sweden's significant espionage cases in recent years, Peyman Kia was sentenced to life imprisonment in January, while his brother, Payam Kia, received a sentence of nine years and ten months.

The brothers were found guilty of collaborating to provide information to Russia from September 28, 2011, to September 20, 2021.

Initially, both brothers had appealed against the sentences handed down by the Stockholm District Court on January 19.

However, Payam Kia withdrew his appeal shortly before the appeals verdict was due to be announced, reportedly out of concern that his sentence might be increased.

The Supreme Court's verdict, which confirms the life sentence for Peyman Kia, was delayed by a week due to this development. The majority of the proceedings were conducted behind closed doors to protect sensitive information.

The Supreme Court stated that there was evidence proving that the older brother had obtained, facilitated, and disclosed information to Russia's GRU intelligence service.

During the period from 2014 to 2015, Peyman Kia had been employed by Sweden's domestic intelligence agency and the country's armed forces. Swedish prosecutors alleged that the information provided by the brothers originated from various authorities within Sweden's security and intelligence service (SAPO).

Peyman Kia, who was arrested in September 2021, was reported to have worked for the armed forces' defense intelligence agency, specifically in a highly classified unit responsible for handling Swedish spies abroad. His brother, Payam Kia, was arrested in November 2021.

This case has drawn comparisons to one of Sweden's major spy scandals during the Cold War, involving Stig Bergling, a Swedish security officer who sold secrets to the Soviet Union.

Bergling was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1979 for similar charges and later escaped but voluntarily returned to Sweden in 1994. He passed away in his home country in January 2015.



