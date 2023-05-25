Everything You Need To Know About Oppo Reno6 Z

Oppo is getting ready to launch the Reno 6Z onto the market.

The new smartphone in its Reno series, which will be available in July of this year.

The smartphone's display screen size is 6.43 inches.

Oppo is getting ready to launch the Reno 6Z onto the market. The Chinese business intends to reveal a new smartphone in its Reno series, which will be available in July of this year. The upcoming smartphone, Oppo Reno 6Z, has emerged on Geekbench with the model number CPH2237. The smartphone contains a Dimensity 800U Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this cellphone more power, it has an Octa-Core CPU within the Oppo's Reno 6Z to make the gadget ultra fast. The smartphone's display screen size is 6.43 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

3 The smartphone's display screen size is 6.43 inches. 3 Oppo is getting ready to launch the Reno 6Z onto the market. 3 The new smartphone in its Reno series, which will be available in July of this year.

The new Oppo Reno 6Z has the most recent AMOLED display, which is well known for its excellent performance. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the smartphone. Oppo's Reno 6Z smartphone will be equipped with an enormous RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The device's chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Oppo 6Z has an internal storage capacity of 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save a large amount of data for future use. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back.

Oppo Reno's 6Z will have a primary sensor with 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The phone's selfie shooter is 32 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. To secure the data on the mobile and only let the authorised individual, the smartphone incorporates an under-display, optical fingerprint reader. The Oppo Reno 6Z will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery with 30W Fast charging capabilities. When the Reno 6Zs are released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition. translate into 150 words





Oppo Reno 6Z detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh

- Fast charging 30W, Reverse charging