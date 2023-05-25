Realme C21 price in Pakistan and Specifications

language: English
Web Desk 25 May , 2023 07:06 PM

Realme C21 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and an octa-core processor. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The Realme C21 features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity. The smartphone has a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan

Realme c21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS
UI Realme UI 1.0
Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
