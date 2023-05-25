French Open: Iga Swiatek Battles Sabalenka To Defend No.1 Ranking

Iga Swiatek Battles Sabalenka To Defend No.1 Ranking

Swiatek is set to maintain her position as top-ranked player

Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16 or quarterfinals

The upcoming French Open will mark the first time since Iga Swiatek became the World No.1 in women's tennis that her top ranking will be at stake. Starting on May 28, either Swiatek or the current No.2, Aryna Sabalenka, will leave Paris as the new No.1 player.

Swiatek is set to maintain her position as the top-ranked player for the 61st and 62nd consecutive weeks during the Roland Garros tournament. The 21-year-old Polish player is the defending champion, having won her second title in Paris last year by defeating Coco Gauff in the final.

With successful title defenses at Doha and Stuttgart this season, along with being the runner-up in the WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Madrid, Swiatek enters the French Open with 8,940 points.

Sabalenka has been steadily closing the gap in points between her and Swiatek. She has achieved three titles this season, including her first Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open in January and her recent win at the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. As she heads into the French Open, Sabalenka has accumulated a total of 7,541 points.

Historically, Sabalenka has not progressed beyond the third round at Roland Garros. However, in the upcoming two weeks, she only needs to defend 130 points, which she earned from her third-round performance last year. Additionally, due to a calendar change that pushed back the French Open by a week, Sabalenka is also responsible for defending an extra 180 points from her second-place finish at the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court tournament.













For Swiatek to maintain her No.1 ranking, she must reach at least the quarterfinals at the French Open. If she loses before the quarterfinals, Sabalenka will become the new World No.1 on June 12, following the conclusion of Roland Garros.

If Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16 or quarterfinals, Swiatek would need to advance to the semifinals to have a chance of retaining her top ranking.

If Sabalenka makes it to the semifinals, Swiatek would need to reach the final in order to have a shot at staying as No.1.

In the event that Sabalenka reaches the final, Swiatek could only hold onto the No.1 ranking by winning the tournament.

If Sabalenka surpasses Swiatek to become the new World No.1, she would join the ranks of the 29th player in WTA history to hold that position, at the age of 25.