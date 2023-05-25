French Open: Mirra Andreeva Secures Spot In First Grand Slam Main Draw

Mirra Andreeva Secures Spot In First Grand Slam Main Draw

She accomplished this feat by defeating Camila Osorio

She reached the third round in Madrid and the fourth round in Rome

On Thursday at the French Open, Mirra Andreeva from Russia achieved a significant milestone in her tennis career by securing her spot in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

She accomplished this feat by defeating the top-seeded player from Colombia, Camila Osorio, with a score of 7-6(8), 6-4.

3 She reached the third round in Madrid and the fourth round in Rome 3 Mirra Andreeva Secures Spot In First Grand Slam Main Draw 3 She accomplished this feat by defeating Camila Osorio

During her first-ever qualifying campaign in a Grand Slam tournament, the 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva accomplished an impressive victory, taking slightly less than two hours to secure the win. She entered the women's singles event without losing a set in the three qualifying rounds.

Just 14 months ago, Andreeva held no ranking, but her rapid progress has seen her climb to the position of No.143 in the rankings. This rise in ranking can be attributed to her recent achievements, including winning two ITF W60 titles and reaching the round of 16 in Madrid over the past two months.

Being the youngest player in the Top 300, Mirra Andreeva boasts an impressive professional record of 20-2 in 2023. The upcoming French Open will mark her third appearance in a tour-level main draw.

Conversely, Camila Osorio, her opponent in the qualifying match, has been showcasing excellent performance on clay courts.

She reached the third round in Madrid and the fourth round in Rome, which helped her regain a spot in the Top 100 rankings. Due to her strong performance, Osorio has a high probability of securing one of the four lucky loser positions in the main draw.

